  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Mebane Enterprise: Reliable Coverage of Community News Since 1908

Sports

<p class="p1">Eastern Alamance High School hosted its annual J.J. Knox Invitational Saturday at Fred Brady Stadium in Mebane. Numerous boys and girls competitors represented the Eagles in the meet. The Eagles had an especially strong day in the relay races, as the boy’s 4x400 meter relay team came in second place, while the girls placed second in the 4x100 meters and third in the 4x200 relay.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>

Eastern Alamance hosts J.J. Knox Invitational

On Saturday, Eastern Alamance High School hosted the annual J.J. Knox Invitational at the track at Fred Brady Stadium. The threat of severe weather motivated meet officials to move the event up to Saturday morning, but a large crowd of schools made their way to Mebane for what turned out to be a highly-competitive day of track and field. Eastern Alamance, as the host school, had a large number of participants. 

More From Sports

Obituaries

    • Patrick L. Boyd

    • Bill Wilder Hinton

Opinion

<p>Effective leadership means something other than winning elections or transacting legislative business. It means rebuilding public confidence and restoring a public discourse that elevates rather than demeans.</p>

Better leaders mean better politics

The public is in a surly mood. According to a January poll by Gallup, only 38 percent of Americans said they were satisfied with how well “the U.S. system of government works.” That’s down from 68 percent saying they were satisfied at the start of the 21st century, and 53 percent as recently as 2008.

More From Opinion

Recent Galleries

Videos

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2018, Mebane Enterprise, Mebane, NC. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]