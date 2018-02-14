Big cats have their day at …
A new name and paint job are all that’s changed for Polar Panda’s Snoballs. The shop, which was originally Pelican’s Snoballs, has become a self-owned labor of love for Ava and Wayne Heartwell.
The Alamance-Burlington School System has a new superintendent: Dr. Bruce Benson. During a special called meeting on Monday, March 26 the Board of Education unanimously approved Benson to a four-year contract.
The public is in a surly mood. According to a January poll by Gallup, only 38 percent of Americans said they were satisfied with how well “the U.S. system of government works.” That’s down from 68 percent saying they were satisfied at the start of the 21st century, and 53 percent as recently as 2008.
A group of determined local businessmen and businesswomen in and around Mebane have been in the process of building a chapter of Rotary International in town for the past several months.
Local elementary students search for annual Easter rocks
Since 1972, Mebane's elementary school students have been hunting brightly colored rocks for…
National Walkout Day at Eastern Alamance
On Wednesday, March 14 - exactly one month after a high school shooting at Marjory Stoneman …
Annual Train Show and Sale returns
On Saturday, March 10, train enthusiasts from throughout North Carolina and Virginia made th…
E. M. Yoder students celebrate "Read Around the World" day
Students at E. M. Yoder Elementary School showed their spirit through a costume parade on Fr…
